Carson Palmer Announced He Is Retiring From The NFL

Carson Palmer is calling it a career. The quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, capping a 14-year career with three teams after the Cardinals ended their 2017 campaign without a trip to the postseason.

It now marks a significant offseason of change for the Cardinals, who are in the market for a new head coach and a quarterback now that coach Bruce Arians also retired this week.

The Cardinals’ twitter account announced Palmer’s retirement on Tuesday.