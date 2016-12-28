Carson Wentz Reportedly Bought Expensive Shotguns For His Offensive Linemen

It’s pretty common for NFL quarterbacks and running backs to purchase expensive and even over-the-top presents for their offensive linemen at Christmas or the end of the season. After all, they’re the last line of, well, defense between the QB or RB and giant men who want to crush them and even slam them into the ground like professional wrestlers. Most recently, presumed NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate Ezekiel Elliott gifted the Cowboys’ incredible O-linemen with $16,000 John Deere XTVs. (He also got Dak Prescott a snazzy diamond necklace, because that’s what besties do.)
Eagles QB Carson Wentz chose a different kind of present, though, and to some it might be as fun as an offroad vehicle. He bought his linemen guns. That’s right, big, macho boom-boom makers.
Specifically, Wentz bought his on-field bodyguards Beretta shotguns, which aren’t that cheap.
“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” said Allen Barbre, a fellow hunter. Barbre believes the Beretta model is a Silver Pigeon, which retails around $2,000 a pop. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.”
“I like to go clay shooting and stuff,” added Brandon Brooks. “All I’ve got is a home defense tactical shotgun, short-barrel, so I was looking for one of these.” (Via ESPN)
Times like this I can’t help but wish that Evan Mathis was still with the Eagles, because lord knows he would’ve done something awesome and hilarious with his gun that would’ve kept my keyboard busy for a week. Hopefully Carson Palmer gave him something nice, too, like an autographed ball that was intercepted.
They have their numbers engraved in the stocks as well. Pretty dope.
Newsworthy!
Would you have preferred another political post?
Why are you butt hurt? There’s nothing nefarious about this at all!
You know those aren’t the only two options in terms of what people can write about. This article would’ve had the same the effect if it was called “akdsjf;ija;g akgjal;jdsgjadfg;” and was written by a cat walking on top of the keyboard.
Who else received Christmas gifts this year?
Wentz knows they can’t use those during the game to protect him, right? I mean, the Eagles’ line could use all of the help they can get but rules are rules.
Like a Last Boy Scout situation?
Somewhat serious question, mainly because of my ignorance on guns…what if you gift someone a gun and they don’t have a permit? Can they accept it and keep it at home without a permit?
Dude, this is America. Pretty much anything short of an anti-aircraft missile is legal here.
@noyrb- It varies from state to state but in the majority of places long guns (Rifles/shotguns) don’t need to be registered.