Getty Image

There’s a lot of people out there bagging on Ronda Rousey following her huge loss at UFC 207 to Brazilian wrecking ball and champion Amanda Nunes. From celebrities like Justin Bieber to other fighters like Miesha Tate and Michael Page, it seems that a lot of people are reveling in Rousey’s fall.

Even Amanda Nunes has gone above and beyond on the s**t talk. Maybe it’s because she keeps getting asked about Ronda and isn’t interested in standing in her shadow any more following their fight. But whatever the case, she hasn’t been shy with criticisms, going so far as to say Rousey ‘isn’t a real fighter.’

That hasn’t sat well with fellow UFC bantamweight Cat Zingano, who has her own connections to both Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes. She was on the receiving ends of one of Rousey’s infamous routs, getting armbarred in a quick 14 seconds. She’s also the last woman to defeat Amanda Nunes, finishing her with strikes after a hard fought three rounds. Now it sounds like she wouldn’t mind putting her fist through Amanda’s face again, and it’s because of how Nunes keeps disrespecting Ronda.

I'm not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I'll earn it. You're disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017

Zingano knows what it’s like to lose spectacularly then suffer through a failed comeback. Following the defeat from Ronda Rousey, she took over a year off of fighting to deal with personal problems that included the death of her husband due to suicide. She came back looking rusty and dropped a decision to bantamweight contender Julianna Pena, but a few wins could put her right back in title contention, especially considering she’s one of the few women in the UFC who has proven she can handle the heat Amanda Nunes throws. If Ronda doesn’t return, could Cat be the one to avenge her?