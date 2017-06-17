Getty Image

Now that the epic fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is actually going to happen, it has instantly become one of the main marquee sporting events of the year. Because of the event’s popularity, tickets for the fight are going to be insanely expensive.

This may be why former NFL wide receiver and co-host of Nación on ESPN2 Chad Johnson may have figured out a way he could watch the fight for free and get paid for doing so. So what’s Johnson’s plan to get into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in late August? Well, Johnson simply just wants to fight in an undercard match.