01.24.17

Chael Sonnen is a contestant on the new Celebrity Apprentice season hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and for the first three weeks of the show he managed to survive weekly cuts to the cast despite losing the task he headed as project manager. But in week four he earned himself the special distinction of being the only person fired so far for cheating on the show. To be clear, this wasn’t the standard boardroom elimination: Chael was ‘fired’, not ‘terminated.’

The incident aired on NBC a mere two days following Chael’s quick loss to Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170, so it’s safe to say this has not been a great week for Sonnen.

The two celebrity teams were tasked by Schwarzenegger to make a brochure for the new Harry Potter theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood. With only minutes to go and Chael’s team still not done the challenge, the Bellator fighter decided to take a pair of scissors to cables on the computer being used to work on graphic design.

Ryan Harkness has been writing about mixed martial arts since 2006 for outlets like FOX Sports, Yahoo!, Bleacher Report, Bloody Elbow, and Fightlinker. UPROXX has been kind enough to let him share his thoughts on pop culture as well, mainly on shows featuring the undead.

