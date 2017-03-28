Top 5 UFC Fights

Chael Sonnen Explains His Long-Running Beef With Wanderlei Silva Until Wand So Rudely Interrupts

03.27.17

One of the greatest MMA feuds that never culminated in a fight will finally come to a finish, hopefully, when Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva finally lock horns at Bellator 180 this June. But, as is typical with this unprecedentedly weird rivalry, a new round of trash talk has formed seemingly out of nowhere.

Today on the MMA Hour, Chael Sonnen was in-studio explaining the genesis of his beef with Silva, going through the details that hardcore MMA fans have memorized by now. Mostly, he discussed this infamous video in which Chael gets a talking-to from good ol Wandy:

