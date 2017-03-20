Getty Image

Seven years. It’s been seven years since Chael Sonnen started his career-defining feud with Anderson Silva and almost the entire country of Brazil. Now, on June 24th in Madison Square Garden, the everlasting beef that came from his two Anderson Silva fights will finally (hopefully) come to an end when Chael Sonnen takes on Wanderlei Silva in the main event of Bellator 180, Bellator’s second-ever PPV. Possibly named “The Grudge” or something.

It can’t be understated that Wanderlei Silva and Sonnen have been feuding since those golden days of 2010 and 2011 in MMA. The UFC tried to cash in on the very real hatred — the two mortal enemies were supposed to fight after coaching TUF: Brazil 3 in 2014, but Chael popped for steroids, and Silva literally ran away from a drug test and both men basically retired.

For a while, MMA fans thought this is the closest we’d get to these two actually locking horns.