Top 5 UFC Fights

As Expected, Chael Sonnen And Wanderlei Silva Stole The Show At Bellator’s PPV Press Conference

#MMA #UFC
03.28.17 1 hour ago

We’re right back into the feud that dominated 2014 —Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva. To some, Bellator president Scott Coker is heading to a well most thought was dry, but Bellator seems to be going the Entertainment over Sport way, and who can blame them?

This right here is fun. Neither of these men are looking for a title belt. They’re at the ends of their careers and they have a grudge to settle, and damn it if they’re not going to promote the hell out of it like only they (Chael) can. Here’s a choice exchange that went down near the beginning of the press conference, starting with Chael (everything always starts with Chael P. Sonnen):

“We’re beaming him in via satellite. We could have used satellite technology to point it somewhere in the world to pick and predict weather patterns and protect people’s lives. Instead we’ve got Wanderlei Silva coming to us from a men’s shelter bathroom in Brazil. I find it a little bit weird.”

To which Wanderlei replied: “He just talks, all the time, just talks and talks and talks I hope you’re training more than you’re talking, because if you’re like you were in the last fight, man, I’m gonna beat you so fast.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSBELLATORCHAEL SONNENMMAUFCWANDERLEI SILVA
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP