Chandler Jones Cut Into His Brother Jon Jones’ Post-Fight Interview To Celebrate His UFC 214 Victory

07.30.17

Considering both of his brothers ended up as NFL players, it’d be an understatement to say new UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones comes from a pretty talented household. Big brother Arthur Jones was a defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, and little bro Chandler Jones is a Pro Bowl level linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals. With all the kids meeting such high expectations, it must have been extra rough for Jones over the past two years of career turmoil that saw him nearly jailed and stripped of a second title for USADA drug violations.

But his family has stuck by him through the troubled times, and they were present to see him reclaim his 205 pound belt on Saturday at UFC 214. Here’s Chandler Jones celebrating Jon’s win over Daniel Cormier via a slick head kick and brutal ground and pound.

