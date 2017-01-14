Are The Packers The Most Dangerous Team In The Playoffs?

The San Diego Chargers are apparently still trying to find themselves after announcing their move to Los Angeles.

The football team has tried out a variety of different logos on its Twitter account since announcing its intentions to move on Thursday. Its first attempt at a logo — basically the Los Angeles Dodgers word mark with a lightning bolt tail — was roasted mercilessly by the internet. It got so bad that even other pro sports teams got in on the fun, viciously owning the team’s social media manager despite the fact that poor person likely had little to do with the change.

So, the team made the Dodgers Bolt yellow. Problem solved, right?

Of course not.

Their third attempt is a slightly-refreshed Los Angeles Chargers word mark which, as of publication, was still the current social media avatar. But that could change if someone has a bit of time to kill in InDesign this afternoon!

