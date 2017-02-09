‘It’s Always Sunny’s’ Charlie Day Popped Up At An ASU Game As Green Man

Trending Writer
02.09.17

When you have a spare Charlie Day kicking around, it makes sense to put him to work. Ideally, as a way to frustrate student-athletes at the charity stripe.

Arizona State’s infamous Curtain of Distraction served as an unlikely Lazarus Pit for It’s Always Sunny mascot Green Man late Wednesday night. For those unfamiliar, the Curtain of Distraction is a curtain that opens up and aims to distract the opposing school when they’ve got free throws to hit. Caught up? Fantastic!

Day, who’s been on a media blitz for his new motion picture Fist Fight, donned Green Man garb to help get into the heads of Cal players. This celebrity-enhanced bit of mind games didn’t damage Cal’s psyche enough for Arizona State to emerge victorious (they got crushed 68-43 in Tempe), but there are certainly worse consolation prizes for a home side than having Charlie Day wiggle in green Lycra for your benefit. Dude even managed to inspire a miss from a Golden Bear player.

Arizona State currently sits in the less glamorous part of the Pac-12 standings with an 11-14 record. Is there anything in the NCAA rulebook that prohibits Fight Milk? Bring in the crows, we say!

(Via For The Win)

TAGSARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILSCHARLIE DAYCollege Basketballcurtain of distractionGREEN MANIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP