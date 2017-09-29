Thursday Night Football was on this Thursday night, and you know what they say: when it’s on, it’s on. That goes for Twitter fights about said Thursday Night Football game, especially when it’s not a particularly exciting game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
The Bears got off to a bad start in the first half, going down 21-0 in a period marred by a 47-minute lightning delay that made everyone abandon their seats at Lambeau Field.
When play did occur, though, things like this happened to the Bears.
hell….its not over, Glennon is up to 4 turnovers and its still 3rd quarter….