The Bears Lost A Touchdown On The Dumbest NFL Play Of The Year

The Bears took a 17-7 lead into halftime against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in Chicago, but it should have been 21-7 if it hadn’t been for the dumbest play of the year so far.

Chicago blocked the Steelers’ field goal attempt in the final seconds of the half and the ball fell into the hands of Marcus Cooper who had nothing but grass between himself and the end zone. It should have been a walk-in touchdown for Cooper, but because he decided to literally try and walk it in, the Bears had points taken off the board.

Cooper was caught from behind and stripped as he strutted into the end zone, reminiscent of near-touchdown follies of the past like DeSean Jackson dropping a ball on the one.