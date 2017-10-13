An Indians Fan Wants To Raise Money To Remove His ‘Racist’ Chief Wahoo Tattoo

#Cleveland Indians #MLB
10.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Indians have a mascot that’s offensive to many Native Americans and other First Nations people in Canada. The team has slowly, quietly, tried to phase that logo out of its everyday use, opting for a block “C” as its primary logo and using a stylized “I” as its pretzel shape at concession stands.

But still, the use of Chief Wahoo remains common in Cleveland, especially among a portion of its fans who feel a fondness for the genocide of North America’s first human inhabitants.

And the team has embraced that logo in some ways. Though the team wore its block C logo on its batting helmets this season superstitious baseball players had decided to wear Chief Wahoo hats the past two playoffs, and it remained a shoulder patch on the team’s jerseys.

With another playoff collapse complete, though, there are some who feel the bad juju of Chief Wahoo is the reason Cleveland can’t seem to finish off an elimination game anymore. And one fan is determined to erase a “racist” logo not just from his baseball team, but from his very body.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Indians#MLB
TAGSBad TattoosChief WahooCLEVELAND INDIANSMLB

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP