The Chiefs Gave Us An All-Time Great Backdoor Cover With This Last-Second Touchdown Against Washington

10.03.17 1 hour ago

Week 4 of 2017 NFL season ended in spectacular fashion with a (very) entertaining game between Kansas City and Washington. In the end, the Chiefs were victorious on the strength of what appeared to be a walk-off field goal from rookie kicker Harrison Butker and, even if Washington was on the wrong end of things, Kirk Cousins and company played well in competing for 60 minutes.

However, things got very weird in the final seconds and, even if it did not matter for the result of the game in the standings, there were massive implications for the good folks in Las Vegas. At kick-off, the Chiefs were favored by approximately seven points (depending on where you looked) and, after the Butker field goal, Kansas City led by only three.

Then, it happened. Washington tried to get into the end zone by throwing a screen pass, with the hopes it would be able to mow down defenders en route to a touchdown. Instead, we had an all-time great gambling moment.

