



Getty Image

Rivalry weekend is still ongoing but the action isn’t solely focused on the field of play. Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema was fired in bizarre and hasty fashion on Friday and, before kick-off even arrives in the nation’s biggest games, there is big news that could have a wide-ranging impact on the college football landscape.

After reportedly weighing multiple options including the opening at Florida, former Oregon, 49ers and Eagles head coach Chip Kelly is seemingly headed to UCLA to replace Jim Mora.

SOURCES: UCLA is finalizing a deal to make Chip Kelly the next coach there. An agreement is expected by the end of the weekend. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2017

It is not a shock that Kelly would choose the Bruins, simply because it fits the mold of his personality a bit more than the potential of landing in Gainesville. While few would argue that UCLA is a better job than Florida, Kelly does not seem to enjoy the recruiting and glad-handing grind that always accompanies SEC football and, back in the Pac-12, the offensive mastermind can simply let his system cook in a somewhat familiar setting.

With USC as the big-time power in the city of Los Angeles, it remains to be seen as to whether Kelly can transform things in Westwood in a similar fashion to what he did at Oregon for many years. Still, it won’t take much to outshine his predecessor in the job and, with seemingly reasonable expectations in place, this marriage could be a strong one for both sides.



UPDATE: According to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, the two sides have come to an agreement and Kelly’s hiring will be announced soon.

An agreement has been reached between UCLA and Chip Kelly. An announcement is coming shortly. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 25, 2017

Barring something crazy, it appears that Kelly is going to make his return to college football in the conference where he became a star.