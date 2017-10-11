The Woman Who Leaked Video Of A Dolphins Coach Said He Used Her ‘As His Cocaine Platter’

#Miami Dolphins
10.11.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The former girlfriend of former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach spoke out about his cocaine habit and why the model decided to expose the NFL coach to the public.

Las Vegas dancer Kijuana Njie gave an interview to Dan LeBatard on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning, describing her relationship with Chris Foerster, who resigned from the team Monday morning after a video of him snorting a white powder off a desk surfaced on Facebook the night before.

The Miami Herald reported about the interview on Wednesday, in which Nije said her and Foerster were “dating” and the coach had asked her to move to Miami. She said the coach used her as a “cocaine platter” and said he had a serious drug problem.

She also said Foerster threatened her if she were to expose him or share the video with the public, which made her fear for her life.

