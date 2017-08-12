Chrissy Teigen Cracked Jokes Online About Buying The Cleveland Browns

08.12.17

Among the story lines dominating the MLB is the news that Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter are teaming up to buy the Miami Marlins. As the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan definitely has the chops to lead the franchise to new heights, and the same can be said of Jeter, whose tenure in the Majors is the stuff legends are made of.

But with the Marlins exchanging ownership hands, model Chrissy Teigen wondered out loud on Twitter how she can buy a professional sports team.

But after tweeting that, Teigen quickly backtracked as she explained that she was just mystified at the thought of having so much money that you are able to buy a professional sports team.

