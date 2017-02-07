Christie Brinkley is posing for Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit edition at age 63. This time, her own daughters have joined her in the magazine’s pages.

Swimsuit Edition editor MJ Day posted a few of the shots to Instagram, including one that features Brinkley and her daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel.

“This is one of the most incredible group of women that I have had the pleasure of working with,” Day wrote on Instagram. “ChristieBrinkley, 63, is back in her swimsuit for Sports Illustrated—with her daughters!”

Sports Illustrated had more on the model’s decision to appear in the issue for the ninth time and the first time since 2004.

“This is a real full circle moment for me,” Christie said through tears on set. “I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment. “I couldn’t even believe my ears when I got the call that MJ wanted to shoot my daughters and me. I was thrilled.”

The three women also shared the photos on social media, hyping up the magazine’s

Brinkley, of course, posed by herself as well.