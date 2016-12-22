Jeopardy! Paid Tribute To Cindy, The 6-Day Champ Who Passed Away Before Her Episodes Aired

12.21.16 1 day ago

NBC

Cindy Stowell’s six-day Jeopardy! ended on Wednesday night. The champion who died of cancer before her episodes could air had a run full of come-from-behind dramatics and a quiet, reserved calm. She was also, amazingly, fighting Stage IV cancer and on medication to manage the pain.

Stowell took her 6-day, $103,803 win streak into a tough Wednesday show that saw all three contestants near the $10,000-mark heading into Final Jeopardy. All three knew the answer to Final Jeopardy — the Bahamas — but Stowell was in second before the final question and couldn’t make it to seven days.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek narrated a brief tribute to Stowell after the episode ended, pointing out what most viewers by now had known: Stowell died on December 5, before we ever met the show’s newest star.

