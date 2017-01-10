ESPN

There are few better ways to release unbridled joy after hours of tension than with dance moves, and after a nail-biter of a College Football Playoff championship game, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins let loose with an absolutely killer move amidst the confetti on the field.

<arrives at happy hour>

Coworker: please don't drink too much this time

Me: I can handle it

Coworker: stop it

Me:

pic.twitter.com/FjF8grVbHW — Danny (@recordsANDradio) January 10, 2017

Clemson capped off yet another instant classic title game against Alabama with a last-second comeback for the ages on Monday night. It was always going to take a Herculean effort to stop the unstoppable title machine that is the Crimson Tide, and the Tigers leaving it late meant that everyone was on the edge of their seats through the fourth quarter. So when the final whistle sounded, you can imagine Clemson players wanted to cut loose.