Clemson’s Christian Wilkins Had The Greatest Celebration In National Championship History

01.10.17 32 mins ago

ESPN

There are few better ways to release unbridled joy after hours of tension than with dance moves, and after a nail-biter of a College Football Playoff championship game, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins let loose with an absolutely killer move amidst the confetti on the field.

Clemson capped off yet another instant classic title game against Alabama with a last-second comeback for the ages on Monday night. It was always going to take a Herculean effort to stop the unstoppable title machine that is the Crimson Tide, and the Tigers leaving it late meant that everyone was on the edge of their seats through the fourth quarter. So when the final whistle sounded, you can imagine Clemson players wanted to cut loose.

TAGSCFP National ChampionshipChristian WilkinsCLEMSON UNIVERSITYCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP