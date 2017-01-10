Alabama and Clemson met in the national title game for the second year in a row, and just like last year, the two teams did not disappoint. When the dust settled, Clemson walked off the field national champions.
The final play of the game came when the Tigers had the ball on the Crimson Tide’s 2-yard line to decide the champion. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson rolled to his right and found a wide open Hunter Renfrow wide open in the end zone to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead. Alabama had the chance to return a kickoff, as Clemson left one second on the clock, but the Tigers recovered something of an onside kick and took a knee to run out the clock.
Then, in what was an almost poetic finish, Watson got the ball in his hands on the game’s final play. Clemson’s signal caller took the snap, took a knee, and won a national title.
After, emotions were understandably high for the Tigers. The team’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, couldn’t believe what he just witnessed.
What a game.
Watson basically proved that his worth (like he needed to) with his performance for the second year in a row against the Alabama Defense and that Wide receiver core (especially Williams) just played the games of their lives.
Quite stunned Clemson was able to pull together this performance for the last two games in playoff considering how unstable the team looked during the season. Also, the Alabama offense was missing their RB due to injury but I would be surprised if there offense does not get steady improvements given how thin it looked outside of that TE.
That was fucking art, Meryl.