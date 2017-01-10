Watch Clemson’s Last-Second TD To Cap Off A Stunning National Title Comeback Over Alabama

01.10.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Alabama and Clemson met in the national title game for the second year in a row, and just like last year, the two teams did not disappoint. When the dust settled, Clemson walked off the field national champions.

The final play of the game came when the Tigers had the ball on the Crimson Tide’s 2-yard line to decide the champion. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson rolled to his right and found a wide open Hunter Renfrow wide open in the end zone to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead. Alabama had the chance to return a kickoff, as Clemson left one second on the clock, but the Tigers recovered something of an onside kick and took a knee to run out the clock.

Then, in what was an almost poetic finish, Watson got the ball in his hands on the game’s final play. Clemson’s signal caller took the snap, took a knee, and won a national title.

After, emotions were understandably high for the Tigers. The team’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, couldn’t believe what he just witnessed.

TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDEclemson tigersCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 day ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP