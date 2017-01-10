defpensports: Watson to Renfrow! ESPN SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt https://t.co/A19xLr8cHk pic.twitter.com/EY1hF5JSew — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 10, 2017

Alabama and Clemson met in the national title game for the second year in a row, and just like last year, the two teams did not disappoint. When the dust settled, Clemson walked off the field national champions.

The final play of the game came when the Tigers had the ball on the Crimson Tide’s 2-yard line to decide the champion. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson rolled to his right and found a wide open Hunter Renfrow wide open in the end zone to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead. Alabama had the chance to return a kickoff, as Clemson left one second on the clock, but the Tigers recovered something of an onside kick and took a knee to run out the clock.

Then, in what was an almost poetic finish, Watson got the ball in his hands on the game’s final play. Clemson’s signal caller took the snap, took a knee, and won a national title.

samechols: Clemson wins it! ESPN SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt https://t.co/Go67UXG6Oh pic.twitter.com/QKv1tsBJYM — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 10, 2017

After, emotions were understandably high for the Tigers. The team’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, couldn’t believe what he just witnessed.