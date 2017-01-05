YouTube



Clemson football is all about two things these days: grabbing butts and getting revenge.

Some eagle-eyed viewers of the National Semifinal on Saturday between Clemson and Ohio State may have noticed Tigers defensive lineman Christian Wilkins getting a bit handsy after a tackle in the first quarter. Here’s another look at it, in case you missed it.

Listen, man, I’m not an expert on defensive schemes or tactics but it was a weird look. Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware was asked about the grab on Wednesday and he wants you all to know this is a completely ordinary thing for the Clemson defense to do because they’re a bunch of guys just trying to have fun out there.