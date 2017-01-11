There aren’t many moments in sports that are better than Clemson taking down Alabama via a touchdown with one second left to win a national title. Even if you think the Tigers committed an offensive pass interference on the play, it was still a moment that college football fans won’t forget any time soon.

To make the moment even more epic, the folks at @TitanicHoops decided to add some music to the play that brought Clemson its first football championship in decades. More specifically, the Celine Dion hit “My Heart Will Go On” was added to the play, something we’ve seen them do in the past – they added the song to Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas.

This time, the song starts right as the Tigers are getting ready to run the play. It really picks up as the ball is snapped, and it gets right to the part where Dion starts singing as Deshaun Watson finds Hunter Renfrow in the corner of the end zone for six.

The song definitely adds something. I have no idea what, but it certainly makes the moment seem bigger for some reason. That’s weird, of course, because the Tigers won a dang national championship on this play, but Celine Dion’s classic hit from Titanic can make even the biggest moment seem more important.

(Via For The Win)