Getty Image

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went at 4:00 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Browns still searching for answers at quarterback. Rookie DeShone Kizer will likely finish the season out as the starter, or maybe they’ll go back to Cody Kessler or Kevin Hogan. It really doesn’t seem to matter at this point.

While plenty of other teams were wheeling and dealing on Monday and Tuesday in one of the more active NFL trade deadlines in recent memory, the Browns stayed put, but not for a lack of effort. While the 49ers landed Jimmy Garappolo, the Browns were busy working their divisional rival and fellow Ohioans in the Bengals for their backup quarterback.

Cleveland and Cincinnati agreed to terms on a deal to send A.J. McCarron to the Browns. According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Browns were sending the Bengals a 2018 second and third round pick for the quarterback. There was just one problem. The agreement, which reportedly came together at 3:55 p.m. ET, wasn’t called into the league office by Cleveland, and thus, the trade never went through.