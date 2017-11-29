Getty Image

Cleveland Browns highlights around these parts are often about failure. But this time, someone from Cleveland has done something very right, and not just failing to give away a bunch of assets for an Alabama quarterback.

For the second straight year, the Browns are flirting with a perfect season. Going 0-16 would be quite the achievement, and since the team is sitting at 0-11, it’s getting more and more likely that they can actually reach perfection this year. If they do, there might even be a parade to celebrate the, um, “achievement.”

Browns fan Chris McNeil has gotten permission to have a parade circle the Browns home stadium in the event that the team goes 0-16 this year. Just like last year, McNeil has a Facebook event for the parade up and running, Browns Perfect Season 2.0.