Browns Fans Really Did Hold A Sad Parade In Honor Of Cleveland’s 0-16 Season

#NFL
01.06.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The National Football League’s postseason began on Saturday, kicking off Wild Card Weekend with Kansas City hosting the Titans and Atlanta traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

But in Cleveland, fans were not watching football. Instead, they were “celebrating” the end of their season. The Browns went 0-16, a perfect winless season after a 1-15 campaign the previous year. This long stretch of ineptitude has had its sad moments, but fans in Cleveland decided to hold a parade around the Browns’ stadium to commemorate the winless season.

But would people turn out for a parade celebrating a bad team? Well buddy, you underestimate the cynicism of Browns fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSNFLPARADES

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP