The National Football League’s postseason began on Saturday, kicking off Wild Card Weekend with Kansas City hosting the Titans and Atlanta traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

But in Cleveland, fans were not watching football. Instead, they were “celebrating” the end of their season. The Browns went 0-16, a perfect winless season after a 1-15 campaign the previous year. This long stretch of ineptitude has had its sad moments, but fans in Cleveland decided to hold a parade around the Browns’ stadium to commemorate the winless season.

But would people turn out for a parade celebrating a bad team? Well buddy, you underestimate the cynicism of Browns fans.