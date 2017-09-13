Getty Image

Holy crap, the Cleveland Indians have won 20 baseball games in a row. That’s insane! It’s the second-longest winning streak of the last 100 years, and the longest streak in the American League over that period of time, tying the mark reached by the 2002 Oakland Athletics. But while both squads put together 20-game win streaks, the numbers show that Cleveland has managed to be more dominant.

2017 Indians 2002 Athletics

20-0 20-0

134-32 141-65

+102 +76 — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) September 13, 2017

Here's how the 20-game winning streaks in the AL stack up. Indians have thrown 7 shutouts in this span (A's had 2 during their streak). pic.twitter.com/l8tSzvD34F — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 13, 2017

Win No. 20 for the Indians came on Tuesday night, when the team took down the Detroit Tigers, 2-0. Shortstop Frankie Lindor hit a solo shot in the first inning, while first baseman Carlos Santana scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. With Cy Young contender Corey Kluber on the mound, that was more than enough, as the Tribe’s ace struck out eight and allowed five hits in a complete game shutout.

While Kluber is arguably the best pitcher in the game, Cleveland’s staff in general has been lights out during this streak.