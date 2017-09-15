Getty Image

The Cleveland Indians have done it. With their 3-2 walk-off win on Thursday night, the Indians set the record for the longest winning streak in baseball history. This game was extra special, though, as it was the first one during this streak that featured a victory in the final at bat of the game.

It took some magic to even get there in the first place. Cleveland was down 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, and star shortstop Frankie Lindor was at the plate. There were two outs and a man on first, and Lindor was down to his final strike. Then, Lindor ripped a double to left field that bounced off the wall, driving in the game-tying run.

Back against the wall? Hit it off the wall! @Lindor12BC is SO CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/Y3kC1roTcF — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017

One inning later and the Indians decided to end the game. With runners on first and second and no outs, Jay Bruce stepped into the batter’s box. He ripped a single down the right field line, driving in Jose Ramirez and giving Cleveland its 22nd win in a row.