Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Got Obliterated On This Beautiful Open Field Tackle

#NFL
01.15.17 1 hour ago

Cole Beasley is not an especially big guy, which is obvious if you ever watch the Cowboys play and someone announces his height and weight. This is what happens when you’re a small dude and a hard-hitting defensive player gets their hands on you.

Beasley caught a pass from Dak Prescott during Dallas’ NFC divisional round game against Green Bay. While he was running after the catch, he ran towards Kentrell Brice in the open field.

Brice, a rookie safety for Green Bay out of Louisiana Tech, lowered his shoulder and just destroyed the diminutive receiver. This is a picture-perfect example of what an open field tackle should look like. Beasley was fine, but he’ll absolutely feel this one after the game.

Here’s a slow motion version of the hit, because everything looks like it hurts more in slow motion.

Seriously, how did this hit not break him in half?

(Via BroBible)

TOPICS#NFL
TAGScole beasleyDALLAS COWBOYSGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP