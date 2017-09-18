Getty Image

The Bengals offense has been a disaster so far through two games of the 2017 NFL season. Cincinnati has yet to score a touchdown on offense this season, and the team is averaging under 260 offensive yards per game.

As a result, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after their dismal showing against the Texans on Thursday night, but if some players had their way, there would be some more changes coming. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are some players in the Bengals locker room that are fed up with quarterback Andy Dalton’s play and would like a change.

Dalton has thrown four interceptions already this season and is completing 54 percent of his passes for a lowly six yards per attempt average. With star receiver A.J. Green on the outside, it’s hard to understand how the Bengals’ passing attack has struggled so mightily. The Bengals’ backup quarterback is A.J. McCarron, the former Alabama star, but some in Cincinnati would reportedly like them to look elsewhere and try bringing in Colin Kaepernick.