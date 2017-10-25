Colin Kaepernick Has Landed A $1 Million Book Deal

#NFL
10.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite the NFL fielding a host of questionable quarterbacks under center, Colin Kaepernick is still out of job. Still, players around the league are following the former 49ers quarterback’s lead in kneeling during the national anthem in an effort to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

After remaining unemployed during a season in which multiple starting QBs have gone down with injuries, the former Super Bowl passer (who had a 90.7 QB rating last season), is bringing a collusion case against the NFL’s owners, so he likely won’t be getting a new football job anytime soon. Now it looks like he’ll have some income through a book deal with Random House worth over $1 million.

ProFootballTalk is stating that the subject and format of the book is still under wraps, but you have to expect Kaepernick’s unique life story and cold shoulder from the NFL will be part of it.

Meanwhile, Kaep has donated nearly $1 million to various charities over the last year, and he’s continuing his philanthropy without a job, so this paycheck can help refill his coffers. Unless, of course, he decides to funnel his newfound income back into the programs that are empowering oppressed people across the country.

(Via ProFootballTalk)

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKNFL

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP