Getty Image

Despite the NFL fielding a host of questionable quarterbacks under center, Colin Kaepernick is still out of job. Still, players around the league are following the former 49ers quarterback’s lead in kneeling during the national anthem in an effort to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

After remaining unemployed during a season in which multiple starting QBs have gone down with injuries, the former Super Bowl passer (who had a 90.7 QB rating last season), is bringing a collusion case against the NFL’s owners, so he likely won’t be getting a new football job anytime soon. Now it looks like he’ll have some income through a book deal with Random House worth over $1 million.

ProFootballTalk is stating that the subject and format of the book is still under wraps, but you have to expect Kaepernick’s unique life story and cold shoulder from the NFL will be part of it.

Meanwhile, Kaep has donated nearly $1 million to various charities over the last year, and he’s continuing his philanthropy without a job, so this paycheck can help refill his coffers. Unless, of course, he decides to funnel his newfound income back into the programs that are empowering oppressed people across the country.

(Via ProFootballTalk)