The Worst NFL Contracts Ever

#NFL
03.31.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick is presently unemployed and an NFL free agent. The former 49ers starter, who started Super Bowl XLVII for San Francisco and 11 games last year, now finds himself watching other quarterbacks who have had less success in the league get picked up ahead of him as he waits.

The reason most point to as why Kaepernick is still without a job is because teams are avoiding him due to his protesting last season by kneeling each game during the national anthem. This upset many and caused one unnamed NFL GM to call him a “traitor” last year, and now it appears as if he’s been blackballed from the league — at least Richard Sherman thinks so.

The latest excuse for teams not signing Kaepernick is that he’s a vegan, which is absurd, but about par for the course for the NFL being dumb. However, no one believes that is an actual reason for a second. Kaepernick’s coach last season during his protests was Chip Kelly, who spoke with The MMQB recently about Kaepernick still not having a job and he stuck up for his former quarterback as not being a distraction.

“There was zero distraction,” Kelly said. “He met with the team immediately after [his first protest]. He met with the other team leaders. He explained his position and where he was coming from. And literally, that was it. Colin was focused on football. He was all about the team and trying to help us win.”

