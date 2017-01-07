After a tumultuous season that saw Colin Kaepernick go from sitting on the bench to under center for the 2-14 San Francisco 49ers, he started his offseason making good on his promise to make a positive impact in the Bay Area.
Kaepernick made a massive donation to homeless shelters in San Francisco this week. According to social media accounts, Kaepernick had a van filled with shoes and clothes and stopped at various shelters and orphanages in the Bay Area, making deliveries and talking to workers there.
LOVE ❤️❤️❤️ #THEPEOPLE 🙏🏽 #HEART #SOUL RP @yourrightscamp No better way to start off the New Year than by giving back! Huge shout out to Colin Kaepernick @kaepernick7 for spending the first day of his off season personally packing and donating his shoes, clothes and hats to those in need! Keep inspiring the world to be a better place!!! We Love You, Kap!!! Thanks for capturing all of this @magicmattmix #family forever
