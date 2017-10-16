Colin Kaepernick’s Legal Team Argues Donald Trump Coerced Owners Into Blackballing Him

Colin Kaepernick is ready to take on the NFL’s owners. A report on Sunday afternoon indicated that Kaepernick was hiring a legal team with the hopes of filing a grievance of collusion under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, a serious claim that has an entire section of the CBA dedicated to trying to stop it.

There’s no word on how Kaepernick plans on proving that collusion is happening — pointing to some of the guys on NFL rosters probably won’t hold up in front of whoever hears this case — but according to a statement released by his legal team, we now know why he’s filing this grievance.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports got his hands on the grievance, which includes an explosive allegation. Kaepernick’s team argued that the “Executive Branch of the United States government” coerced the league’s owners into colluding against him.

