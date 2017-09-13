Getty Image

Jemele Hill’s comments on Twitter about President Donald Trump went about as well as you’d think, with battle lines being drawn on each side of the political spectrum and ESPN releasing a statement addressing the posts. The network said that Hill “recognizes” that the comments calling Trump a “white supremacist” and a “bigot” were “inappropriate” and added that they don’t represent the network’s views.

While ESPN’s statement is likely an attempt to curb any firestorm against the network, there are some calling for her firing despite the factual nature of her comments, with some comparing her comments to those of Curt Schilling and Rush Limbaugh when they were working for ESPN. That said, she also has plenty of supporters online and can now add another name with a target on his back to her corner: