Getty Image

Mike Vick added his opinion to the long list of takes about Colin Kaepernick and what he needs to do to return to the NFL. But unlike most other people, Kaepernick actually took the time to respond to some of the nonsense Vick had to say.

On Monday, Vick appeared on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself” and said the first thing Kaepernick should do to get a spot on an NFL roster is “cut his hair.”