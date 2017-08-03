Luke McCown, David Olsen, Dan Orlovsky, Josh Woodrum. These four are all NFL quarterbacks, and they’re players that NFL ownership and general managers thought to be more enticing signings than Colin Kaepernick. Unless you’ve been in a coma for the last year, it’s well-known why Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned by any NFL team. When one elects their first amendment right to not stand for the National Anthem, it’s going to garner backlash, especially when that person is a multimillion-dollar athlete.
But in the league’s shunning of Kaepernick, the NFL as a whole has proven themselves to be wholly American in nature, for better or worse.
From Muhammad Ali losing five years of his prime for refusing induction into the US Army in 1966 to the backlash that Dr John Carlos and Tommie Smith faced for raised fists during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, an athlete runs the risk of being shunned if they speak out. Banishing athletes from the sport they love in order to make a cautionary tale for other athletes is a practice that is American as tailgating.
A Google search of the terms “blackballed athletes” reveals Colin Kaepernick’s name mentioned often, but he was far from the first athlete left on the outside looking in on his profession due to his political beliefs. There’s the case of Craig Hodges, a two-time NBA champion, who tried to make an impact politically.
The three-time winner of the the NBA three-point shooting contest not only tried to convince Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson to boycott a 1991 NBA Finals game in response to the Rodney King beating, but also wrote a letter to then-President George H.W. Bush about the endangerment of the young African American Male.
Yes, while we shun Mr Kaepernick, European black soccer players get hit with bananas and fans make monkey expressions to them. Weve heard of white privilege, let me introduce you to American privilege, where you can be enraged that someone calls you a name but gets offended when terrorism in other countries takes their message out of the headlines. Colin is a smart guy and he’ll make a lot of money outside the sport that clearly doesn’t want him. It sucks for him, but he clearly needs to move on.
What is the point of this comment? Shit sucks elsewhere, so stop complaining about shit that sucks here? People can be upset about Philando Castile AND an act of terrorism in Europe. People have an amazing ability to multi-task, to care about more than 1 thing at a given time. Kaepernick, for all of his imperfections, has shown to be genuine in his specific concerns about police brutality. Kaep isn’t protesting generally being called a name, and definitely isn’t profiting from this stance. What is so hard for people to understand here?
I was going to make a point similar to yours, about a guy called James Maclean (from Northern Ireland, doesn’t wear the poppy on remembrance day, gets booed continually) and then I realised it wasn’t relevant to this. Yes, sportspeople get horrific abuse and treatment in other sports, in other nations, but this isn’t the fans, it’s the teams themselves. It’s the sport as a whole turning it’s back on him for a relatively minor protest. Those black players who are treated appallingly are still signed by clubs, they are still allowed to do the job that they are good at – this isn’t to say that the abuse is in any way acceptable, but it’s a different argument. The teams have defended fucking awful people quite willingly, but have blackballed an innocent man for making a silent protest. That’s bullshit of the highest order.
Yeah, this is pretty fucked. The bottom line message is as simple as “Domestic abuse, sexual assault, drunk driving, drug use, cheating, and, if you’re good enough, being involved in murder are forgivable. Saying something we don’t like is not.”
The fact the organization that employed and supported Ray Lewis and Ray Rice are on the fence about Kaepernick is absolutely hysterical and ridiculous.
Problem is that you are pairing “freedom from potential ramifications of doing something pretty unpopular with the wide expanse of Americans who purchase NFL tickets and goods” with his 1st amendment right to free speech. There is no constitutionally-guaranteed right to play in the NFL: it is a private enterprise, owned by private individuals/entities. If they see that hiring an unpopular player will negatively impact their bottom line, he’s not getting hired. Personally I agree with MagnumOpus’ take that those other players shouldn’t see the field either, but let’s not pretend this is a situation unique to the NFL, professional sports or professional entertainment. Put another way: CK probably should have called the Dixie Chicks and compared notes before doing what he did.
If Colin was playing they way he was four years ago he’d be on a team for sure, other factors are starting roles and money. He might not want to be Daks back up.