What’s the latest made-up reason NFL teams are giving reporters for not signing Colin Kaepernick?
Because he’s vegan! Children think of better lies when they are caught drawing on your walls with permanent markers. You know who’s a vegan athlete that’s pretty decent at their job? Venus Williams. She’s one of the vegan athletes featured in this Washington Post story. Here’s an old Page 2 story about vegans, which includes Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.
It’s a little embarrassing that an NFL reporter would be fed this story (which is not vegan) and just tweet it out at face value, as if it’s a legitimate excuse for signing Geno Smith over Kaepernick. Richard Sherman is giving you more accurate reports about why Kaepernick is unsigned than someone that is covering the 49ers for a living.
Kap’s not signed because of his protest last year. Full stop. His play on the field – which was really good for a guy surrounded by dog shit – has nothing to do with it. Geno Smith got signed and at no point last year, or any year, has Geno Smith every been anywhere close to as good as Colin Kaepernick. Writers like you, Dave, really need to stop with the narrative that Kap is somehow a bad QB. He’s not. He played on a bad team. Throw Tom Brady on last year’s 49ers team and they still don’t come close to making the playoffs.
lol
so you think there is some kind of league wide memo ordering teams not to sign him or do you think it’s just a coincidental thing that 32 billionaires would sacrifice a better chance at winning because of a dumb protest that’s already over?