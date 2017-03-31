Here's How Raiders Fans Are Coping With Losing Their Team

The Latest Rumored Reason Teams Aren’t Signing Colin Kaepernick Is Completely Crazy

03.31.17

What’s the latest made-up reason NFL teams are giving reporters for not signing Colin Kaepernick?

Because he’s vegan! Children think of better lies when they are caught drawing on your walls with permanent markers. You know who’s a vegan athlete that’s pretty decent at their job? Venus Williams. She’s one of the vegan athletes featured in this Washington Post story. Here’s an old Page 2 story about vegans, which includes Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

It’s a little embarrassing that an NFL reporter would be fed this story (which is not vegan) and just tweet it out at face value, as if it’s a legitimate excuse for signing Geno Smith over Kaepernick. Richard Sherman is giving you more accurate reports about why Kaepernick is unsigned than someone that is covering the 49ers for a living.

