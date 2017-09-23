Getty Image

For someone who hasn’t been on a roster in a few months, Colin Kaepernick sure has drawn a ton of attention during the 2017 NFL season. He himself didn’t do anything notable this week to get everyone’s attention, but thanks to Donald Trump, Kaepernick is making headlines for his national anthem protest during the NFL’s 2016 campaign.

Trump, during a rally in Alabama on Friday night, called out Kaepernick and everyone else who has protested in the last year or so. The president asked the crowd “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired, he’s fired’?” It was very obviously an attempt to get the crowd stirring, but ever since it happened, there have been numerous people within the NFL condemning Trump.

One such person who is going after the president is Kaepernick’s adopted mother, Teresa. Obviously, as someone who was indirectly called the b-word by the President of the United States, Teresa was upset. Most notably, she replied to a tweet by journalist Jamil Smith that included Trump’s aforementioned quote with this.

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

She also replied to a tweet from Shannon Sharpe asking if owners will respond to Trump by saying “doubt it,” called the president’s comments about the Golden State Warriors “petty” and “immature,” and had these words of encouragement for LeBron James after his tweet about POTUS.