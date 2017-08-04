YouTube

If you knew Donald De La Haye’s name a few weeks ago, it was for one of two reasons. The first and far less probable reason was that you follow the football program at the University of Central Florida to some extent, and you knew that De La Haye was the team’s kickoff specialist last year. He kicked off 73 times and accrued 37 touchbacks. Not bad!

It is far more likely that you know De La Haye from YouTube, where he is known as Deestroying. He shoots, records, and edits his own videos. His channel has nearly 120,000 subscribers, and this is his most viewed video.

Seems very fun and lighthearted, no? His channel is full of videos like this, with videos like “HOW FOOTBALL PLAYERS DO CHORES..” and “CORNER BACKS BE LIKE..” Here is a video he posted in mid-June.