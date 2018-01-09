Now That The College Football Season Is Over, Let’s Expand The Playoff

Getty Image

Hey, that was a really cool college football season, wasn’t it? Sure, it ended with literally the most boring outcome possible — Alabama won a national title, water is wet, the sun will explode some day — but even that was fun as heck. When a college football season can manage to make Alabama winning a national title entertaining and enjoyable, you know it was a good year.

But this season and the national champions both had an inherent flaw: Alabama making it to the Playoff in the first place was kind of controversial. Take yourself back to the day we learned about the field of four teams, remember how weird it was that the Crimson Tide made it in? Yes, they were super good. They also did not win their conference. They did not win their division. The team that won their division went on to lose in the SEC title game to a team that punched a ticket to the Playoff as the 3-seed. Of course, they didn’t lose 55-24 to Iowa, but at least Ohio State had a conference title upon which they could hang their hats. The point here is that no one knows what matters in college football anymore.

Do you know what would have rendered this whole debate thing obsolete? That’s right, you’re reading another column about how college football needs to expand its playoff. The thing is, I do not care the extent to which the playoff is expanded — it could be eight teams, it could be 16 teams, it could be 64 teams, we can let every Division One team in (both FBS and FCS) alongside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the six-best high school teams from Texas, I do not care.

What I do care about is that we as fans get to consume as much college football as we possibly can. The act of crowning a champion is cool and what not, but guess what? All roads lead to doing that. Let’s take a little longer to getting to that point, because that means we get to watch more games between the best teams, more opportunities to watch the ludicrous stuff that seems to happen when big games happen in this delightfully stupid sport.