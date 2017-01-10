The Internet Loves The Super Ripped Ref Working The National Championship Game

01.09.17 57 mins ago

ESPN

College football will determine its national champion on Monday night, as Alabama and Clemson are squaring off in Tampa. Early on in the contest, no one spent any time talking about the game itself.

That’s because everyone on the internet was mystified by Mike Defee, who has a pair of arms that are chiseled out of marble. If you’re wondering what position Defee plays, you’re wasting your time, because he does not suit up for the Crimson Tide or the Tigers.

Instead, Defee is a referee who usually works Big XII matchips. He’s in charge of officiating this game, and while he’s doing that, people on Twitter are talking about his biceps.

TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDEclemson tigersCOLLEGE FOOTBALLREFEREES

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 day ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP