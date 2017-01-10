ESPN

College football will determine its national champion on Monday night, as Alabama and Clemson are squaring off in Tampa. Early on in the contest, no one spent any time talking about the game itself.

That’s because everyone on the internet was mystified by Mike Defee, who has a pair of arms that are chiseled out of marble. If you’re wondering what position Defee plays, you’re wasting your time, because he does not suit up for the Crimson Tide or the Tigers.

Instead, Defee is a referee who usually works Big XII matchips. He’s in charge of officiating this game, and while he’s doing that, people on Twitter are talking about his biceps.