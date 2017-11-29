The College Football Playoff Chaos Scenarios, Ranked

#College Football
11.29.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Conference championship week is upon us in college football and with it, the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings before football’s Final Four is set in stone.

The rankings delivered relatively little in the way of surprises (Auburn jumping Oklahoma to No. 2 would qualify as the biggest one near the top), but it did offer a glimpse at what is to come when the final rankings come out next week and what teams need to do to cement their spot in the Playoff. Here are the rankings as they stand heading into the weekend.

1. Clemson
2. Auburn
3. Oklahoma
4. Wisconsin
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Miami (FL)
8. Ohio State
9. Penn State
10. USC
11. TCU
12. Stanford
13. Washington
14. UCF

I stop there because really after 11 nothing matters, and to show that being an undefeated Group of Five team means nothing. Thus, sadly, the Knights will not factor into our chaos scenarios in any way, shape, or form.

While the scenario that makes the committee’s job the easiest is simply having the top four teams all win their conference championship games, that’s no fun. The job for the teams in the top four, along with Miami (FL) and Georgia, are also easy: Win and you’re in.

However, there are a number of scenarios that would spark all manner of debate and controversy when the final rankings are released. We will walk you through those chaos scenarios below, ranked from “spicy” to “causing the internet to burn down.”

