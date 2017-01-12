The College Football Playoff Has Come Into Its Own, And It’s Time To Appreciate That

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, DIME + Deputy Editor, Sports
01.12.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

TAMPA – It’s 4:30 am the night of Clemson’s first national title since 1981, and the crew at the hotel bar is showing no signs of slowing down. The bartender announced last call almost two hours ago, and he simply shrugs and keeps on pouring. He’s not passing up the chance to see this thing through, and neither are any of the people proudly wearing bright orange who are just as loud as they were at Raymond James Stadium when they saw DeShaun Watson dump the ball to Hunter Renfrow for a two-yard score and a place in college football history.

One man, he never bothered giving his name and nobody was in any mood to ask him for it, took a group up to the Presidential Suite he reserved a year ago – days after Clemson lost to Alabama in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship – and let everyone admire the view of the river and the buildings downtown. Moments later, he changed his mind.

“We’re all going to the casino,” the Tigers fan exclaimed. “Call some Ubers. We’re playing craps the rest of the night. I’ve got a flight at 10 a.m., but if I miss it, I miss it. Anybody coming along, I’ve got your $15 chips.”

The crowd took the elevator back down, and all that orange disappeared through the sliding doors and into the night. That guy probably missed his flight. And given the situation, he probably didn’t care. Clemson was here to party, and Tampa was more than willing to oblige.

TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDEclemson tigersCOLLEGE FOOTBALL
Author Profile Picture
Making words and sports happen, one bad pun at a time.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 hours ago
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP