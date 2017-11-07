Great touchdown runs usually happen because of some combination of a really incredible play by a running back and some really bad tackling. For proof of this, let’s head to the Division II game between the Bowie State Bulldogs and Elizabeth City State Vikings, which featured Bowie City running back Robert Chesson making the entire Viking defense look silly.

Chesson took a snap, tried to run the ball up the middle, and was met by the teeth of the Elizabeth City State defense. He tried bouncing it to the outside by going to his left, and eventually was able to rip off a 97-yard touchdown run.

The sequence of events that occurred between his first attempt at bouncing the run to the outside and his eventual touchdown were extremely impressive. Let us review the footage.