Getty Image

The college football season technically started last Saturday, but when the marquee game is either Oregon State-Colorado State or Stanford-Rice, it’s hard to really get too amped up. This week, however, the season starts in earnest with a full slate of games that began Thursday night with some craziness between Ohio State and Indiana and will roll through Monday night with Tennessee-Georgia Tech.

In between, we have dozens of games to sort through and figure out what to watch. That’s what I’m here to help with, giving you the best of the best in each time slot for Saturday’s action. If you’re checking in with us on Friday afternoon and trying to figure out what to watch tonight, may I suggest Navy at FAU (8 p.m. ET on ESPNU) for those that like the points, Colorado at Colorado State (8 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network) for a fun rivalry game, and Boston College at Northern Illinois (9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network) for defense and dudes.

With that out of the way, let’s get to Saturday, where we start at noon and roll through the late night with nearly a dozen games on this week’s viewing guide (for Week 1 picks, you can go here). As always, remember to stay hydrated. It’s a long day, so alternate a cup of water in between those adult beverages and be stocked up on snacks to avoid running out by the 8:00 p.m. kickoffs.

Wyoming at Iowa, 12:00 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Who doesn’t love an 11:00 a.m. local kick? Wyoming QB Josh Allen is getting No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft buzz for whatever reason, and this might be your best chance to catch him this season aside from some late-night weirdness in the Mountain West. The last time Allen went into a Big Ten stadium, he and the Cowboys hung with Nebraska for three quarters before imploding with five interceptions in the fourth quarter. Wyoming’s one of my picks this week at +12.5 (now down to +11.5) so here’s to hoping this trip to Big Ten country goes a bit smoother.