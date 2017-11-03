College Football Week 10 Picks: Nothing But Respect For My Heisman

Getty Image

We were hoping to ride a wave of success through Week 9 after a great Week 8 and ended up crashing horribly. Three legitimate bad beats in one week (two on unnecessary late touchdowns from teams with the lead in the final minutes!) will do that, but we are not going to be deterred. Before we look ahead, let’s look back at the carnage of a week ago.

Week 9: 2-5-1

Season Total: 36-36-1

Back to .500 isn’t where we wanted to be, but it’s time to dust ourselves off and get back on the horse. There are winners out there to be had and the formula doesn’t change much. The big exception this week is having strange confidence in non-Bulldog favorites in the great state of Georgia. We’ll see how this works out.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame UNDER 55.5

Wake is missing its top wide receiver and big play threat in Greg Dortch, which takes some of the air out of this one. Notre Dame’s defense has been filthy of late and the Deacs can play some good defense themselves. I think the Irish win comfortably in a game that finishes in the mid-to-high 40s.